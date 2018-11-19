press release: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) staff Ashley Bear and Maria Dahlberg will discuss NASEM's 2018 white paper "The Integration of the Humanities and Arts with Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in Higher Education" on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus on Nov. 19, 2018.

The paper examines the evidence of educational programs that mutually integrate learning experiences in the humanities and arts with science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) lead to improved educational and career outcomes for undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to presenting the paper findings, the public event will highlight UW–Madison examples and allow for group discussion about the opportunities and barriers to integration.

UW–Madison presenters include:

Meredith Mink, College of Letters & Science’s Constellations program, on demonstrating the relevance of the humanities to all majors and career trajectories by offering clusters of humanities courses for STEM students

Clare Haden, School of Nursing, and Amy Zelenski, School of Medicine and Public Health, on integrating/teaching acting and improvisational skills for more effective communication

Bayleigh Benner, Department of Bacteriology, and Holly Walter Kerby, Fusion Science Theater/Wisconsin Story Works, on their project “Gaining STEAM!: Illuminating science through art”

Event Details:

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) Town Hall

Date and Time: Monday, Nov. 19 | 9 a.m. – noon

(NASEM talk: 9 – 10:30 a.m. | Presentations & discussion: 10:30 a.m. – noon)

Location: H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building | 330 N. Orchard St., Madison

Free and open to the public | Online RSVP requested by Friday, Nov. 16

The event is sponsored and presented by the UW-Madison Division of the Arts and the Bolz Center for Arts Administration in collaboration with NASEM and the Alliance for Arts in Research Universities (a2ru).