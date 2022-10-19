The Janesville 99 and the Fall of Corregidor

press release: The 1941-42 Philippine Campaign culminated in the fall of Bataan and Corregidor, and the largest surrenders in American military history. Among the Badgers caught up in these events was a Wisconsin National Guard tank unit from Janesville.

Join us live in the Wisconsin Veterans Museum gallery for a free talk with WVM’s Director, Chris Kolakowski. He will explore the campaign, their experiences, and their legacy.

No registration is requested.