The JB3s, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix
performed by an All-Star group featuring members of Steely Dane, The Gomers, The Funkee JBeez, and Kick The Cat: Joey B. Banks, Dave Adler, Chris Clemente, and Dennis Shepherd
JB3's
The jb3s was born out of an affinity of funk and jazz organ trio music. Soulive being one of the most popular modern examples, a group of Madison and Chicagofunksters got together to play some "Soulive tunes." The repertoire has grown from there but has it's roots deeply sewn into the traditions of organ trios.