The JB3s, Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

press release: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

performed by an All-Star group featuring members of Steely Dane, The Gomers, The Funkee JBeez, and Kick The Cat: Joey B. Banks, Dave Adler, Chris Clemente, and Dennis Shepherd

JB3's

The jb3s was born out of an affinity of funk and jazz organ trio music. Soulive being one of the most popular modern examples, a group of Madison and Chicagofunksters got together to play some "Soulive tunes." The repertoire has grown from there but has it's roots deeply sewn into the traditions of organ trios.