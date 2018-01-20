The Lady's Not for Burning
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
press release: Sat Jan 20 READERS' THEATER- The Lady's Not for Burning This play by Christopher Fry is a romantic comedy featuring a disillusioned soldier who wants to hang for a crime he didn’t commit, a woman who would prefer not to be burned for being falsely accused of being a witch, and young love thwarted by an arranged marriage.
Proceeds from free-will donations will benefit the FACT scholarship fund.
