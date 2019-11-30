"The Last Waltz" Tribute

$15 ($10 adv.).

press release: THE LAST WALTZ & BEYOND: A Midwest Musicians Tribute to the Legacy of The Band

This special tribute to The Band will feature members of Pine Travelers, People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, The Mustache, Nuggernaut, Gin Mill Hollow, MoonHouse, Old Soul Society, and many more! While the concert won't follow the film score precisely, it will include a full revue of The Band's music, with featured appearances from guests representing the music of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more!

An annual event now in its 5th year, this special tribute show will take place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend as a nod to the original Last Waltz concert, which took place Thanksgiving day, 1976. The show will also be a food drive benefitting Second Harvest of Dane County. Attendees who donate a non-perishable food item will receive a $2 discount on admission while helping families in need in our community.