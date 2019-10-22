The Legacy of DeForest Grand Opening

press release: The Legacy of DeForest, 6639 Pederson Crossing, DeForest, Wisconsin, a new independent, assisted and closer care community, is hosting a Grand Opening on Tuesday, October 22 from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will include ribbon cutting, live music by Greg Matysik and Casey Day, appetizers and drinks.

“We are excited to welcome the DeForest area community to come and see our beautiful new facility,” said Park Vista Senior Housing Management President and owner Julie Lonergan. “We recognize the need for additional senior housing in this growing area,” she added. DeForest is the fastest growing community in Dane County, according to the DeForest Times-Tribune.

In addition to the Grand Opening, tours are available anytime. The Legacy of DeForest has a total of 54 apartments—32 Residential Care Apartment Complex (RCAC) units and 22 Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) units. The community features spacious apartments, free transportation, full-time nursing, 24 hour staff, restaurant style dining, housekeeping, daily activities, a movie theater and an on-site salon.

The Legacy of DeForest is offering a move in special of half off the first month’s rent plus waiving the lifestyle move in fee of $1,000 if prospective residents move in before December 31, 2019. Call for more information (608) 807-2888.