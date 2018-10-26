The Legacy of Robert Gard

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Discussion, musical performance, and community art project

 Learn about Robert Gard, an early champion of community arts programs, at this discussion featuring his daughter, arts advocate Maryo Gard Ewell, in conversation with theater producer Sarah Marty. Come view a community art project at 1 pm and stay for the discussion and a music performance at 2 pm. Free!

For more information about Robert Gard and his contribution to the community arts programs visit: http://gardfoundation.org/robert-e-gard/

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
