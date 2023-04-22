media release: We invite you to enjoy a no cost (ticket link) light meal in Borgwardt Hall before the big show …

Get ready for stunning visuals and music on the big screen in our Sanctuary as we show The Letter. (Ticket link.) Produced by award-winning filmmakers, released last October, featured on PBS, and seen by millions, this documentary tells the compelling story of the Laudato Si’; encyclical letter by Pope Francis through the eyes and stories of frontline leaders who are facing the effects of our planet’s ecological crisis. Representing communities of the indigenous, the poor, youth, and science, they journey to Rome and meet with each other and the Pope, building new bonds to face the future with hope.

As a special short feature, we’ll begin with Bethel’s own music video Suite Prayers for Our Earth. Composed by Zach Busch and Minneapolis songwriter Bret Hesla and beautifully sung by the Bethel Choir, Suite Prayers is a musical setting of the moving “Prayer for our Earth” that concludes the Laudato Si’ encyclical. Even if you’ve seen it on YouTube or when it premiered at Bethel last November, you’ll find Suite Prayers even more moving on our big screen. Don’t miss these 90 minutes of beauty and inspiration!