media release: By David Ives; directed by Keira Fromm, in the Hill Theatre. Adapted from Le Menteur by Pierre Corneille.

Tickets are on sale for returning audience. General public on-sale starts April 24.

The French have a knack for making us rethink our notions about love, and David Ives has a knack for outrageous comedy. Which makes this adaptation of The Liar a perfect storm of the sexy and the silly. Everything about this play is engineered to make us laugh. We have a man who cannot tell a lie, and another who can’t do anything but. We have two ladies whose liaisons run hot and cold, and two identical servants who are far from interchangeable. All of them are simply seeking someone to make them happy. Whether that’s forever or for the night is another question entirely. It’s joyful and bawdy and utterly brilliant, written completely in rhyming couplets and featuring actors who know how to make the most of every bon mot. Runs June 16 - September 29.

Ridiculous situations abound in this warm and hilarious adaptation of Corneille’s famous farce. Charming Dorante is a shameless liar, and he’s just arrived in Paris with good times on his mind. He very quickly falls in love with a local lady, Clarice, who he has mistaken for her best friend, Lucrece. Further complicating matters is that, unbeknownst to Dorante, Clarice is already engaged - to his childhood friend, Alcippe. Throw in a servant who cannot tell a lie, and a father who is anxious to marry off his wayward son, and you’ve got the type of uproarious comedies that APT does best.

FEATURING: La Shawn Banks, Kelsey Brennan, Phoebe González, Casey Hoekstra, Josh Krause, Daniel José Molina, Samantha Newcomb