Gina Gómez wrote and directed The Guest Book, a Broom Street Theater comedy about a woman crashing her ex-fiance's wedding. As they say, save the date. Shows at 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday (no show Aug. 13).

media release: From the amazing mind and pen of Malissa Petterson comes The Little Death, September 16 – October 8.

An injured prima ballerina and a spicy romance novelist are an unlikely duo in this dark comedy about love and death.

Principal dancer Lavender Dickenson experienced a bone-crushing trauma - literally - and finds herself on several weeks of isolated bedrest. Her only company? The ghost of Gladys Cumberbatch, bestselling romance novelist carting around two main characters worth of unfinished business. When circumstances put Gladys in danger, Lavender vows to help her friend crossover, while navigating the US healthcare system and a budding romance with the hot superintendent. WARNING: This show contains adult language, adult content, and brief nudity; it is intended for mature audiences only.