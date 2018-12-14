7 pm on 12/14, 2 & 7 pm on 12/15 and 2 pm, 12/16, Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage.

press release:Presented by Central Midwest Ballet Academy

Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson, directed by Marguerite Luksik.

A family-friendly ballet performance based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale. Students from Central Midwest Ballet Academy will take you through the tale of the Little Matchstick Girl's Christmas Eve adventure.

General Admission: $20; Senior and Youth (12 and under): $15.