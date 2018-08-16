The Little Mermaid Jr.

press release: This summer, beat the heat with Ariel and her friends. Take a trip “Under the Sea” with the mermaid princess and make this Disney treasure “Part of Your World”!

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!