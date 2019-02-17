The Living History of the Greenbush

press release: With the influx of new and younger members of both the Italian Workmen's Club and IAWC, the feeling is that they have heard about the Bush in passing but have not heard about it in detail from members of each club who have been born and raised in the Bush.

We will have a panel discussion along with videos of where the Bush was and is today plus stories about schooling, activities, etc.

Event is open to the public and guests including families and friends are invited.

NO CHARGE AND NO RSVP REQUIRED