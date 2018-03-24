press release:

USA | 1947 | 35mm | 89 min.

Director: Martin Gabel; Cast: Susan Hayward, Robert Cummings, Agnes Moorehead

Unscrupulous publisher Cummings pursues the love letters of a Romantic poet guarded by a zealous centenarian (Moorehead) in her crumbling Venetian palazzo. Adapted from Henry James, The Lost Moment is Hollywood gothic at its finest. Preceded by Slavko Vorkapich and John Hoffman’s lyrical documentary Moods of the Sea (1941, 10 min.) Prints restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the Packard Humanities Institute and the National Film Preservation Foundation. Moods of the Sea permission courtesy David Shepard and Blackhawk Film Collection.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

