press release: Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated band The Lumineers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 as part of their 2020 headlining North American tour in support of their album III, which was released on Sept. 13. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“‘Ho Hey,’ we welcome The Lumineers to Fiserv Forum on March 11, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We look forward to the ‘Big Parade’ of all Lumineers fans attending the show that night.”

The Lumineers have partnered with CID Entertainment to offer fans the opportunity to pair a premium concert ticket with merchandise or pre-show access to the III Lounge, with hospitality and entertainment. Packages will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Visit cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour/ for details.

Active members of The Lumineers Fan Club will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets during the Fan Club Presale. The official Big Parade Presale will begin Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at noon through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.

The Lumineers have already heralded III by rolling out the album’s first two chapters with six prior video premieres, including “Donna,” “Life In The City,” “Gloria,” “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You,” and “Leader of the Landslide,” all streaming now via YouTube HERE. Together, the 10 videos comprise III, a full-length visual manifestation of the album depicted in three chapters corresponding to the album’s 10 tracks. Both the album and film explore trauma and addiction over three generations of the working-class Sparks family – Gloria Sparks, her son Jimmy and her grandson Junior. The Lumineers co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites' lyrics narrate the raw and visually stunning vignettes, each depicting the agony of love, loss and the enduring impact of substance abuse from one generation to the next.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker/cinematographer Kevin Phillips (Super Dark Times), the new videos encompass III’s third powerful chapter, beginning with the premiere of “My Cell” on Monday, Sept. 23, streaming now at the official The Lumineers YouTube channel HERE. Today, Sept. 17, will see the premiere of the official “Jimmy Sparks” companion video, followed on Wednesday, Sept. 18, by “April,” and then on Thursday, Sept. 19, by the album-closing “Salt & The Sea.”

III had its world premiere earlier this month in the special events category at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening was followed by an exclusive Q&A and five-song live performance by The Lumineers at the intimate TIFF Bell Lightbox, streamed on Facebook Live.

The Lumineers will celebrate III with an epic headline tour set to visit arenas and amphitheaters across North America beginning January 31, 2020. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit thelumineers.com/tour-dates.