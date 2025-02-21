press release: Built on the foundation of goofy guys making good music and bringing fun to the community, the MadHatters have achieved much success in their short life. From filling the seats at Madison’s historic Orpheum Theatre and acclaimed Overture Centre, to singing the National Anthem at a sold-out Brewers/Cubs rivalry at Miller Park, to traveling across the United States and Mexico, the MadHatters seem to have their world on a string and their opportunities endless. Now they return to the Mineral Point Opera House for another explosive show!

The MadHatters will perform on Friday, February 21, 2025. Reserved seating for the show will be $20 for adult tickets ($25 day of show) and $10 for student tickets ($15 day of show), plus Eventbrite fees. The show will begin at 7 PM, with doors opening at 6 PM.

If you enjoyed their last performance at the Opera House, you’ll enjoy this return performance of original renditions of classic tunes and pop favorites. Come grab a few friends, and join us for a great night of music in downtown Mineral Point!