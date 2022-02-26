media release: The Marías are the psychedelic-soul lovechild of Puerto Rican-bred, Atlanta-raised María Zardoya and Los Angeles native, Josh Conway. A smooth rendezvous of jazz percussion, hypnotic guitar riffs, smoke-velvet vocals and nostalgic horn solos, there’s something undeniably sensual in their dreamlike fusion of jazz, psychedelia, funk and lounge. Drawing inspiration from both their vastly diverse backgrounds and the intimacy of their mystic Hollywood Hills commune, Josh and María write, record and produce within the walls of their own home with their dog, Lucy.

In their live show, with María on lead vocals and Josh on drums, the couple is joined by their closest friends. On guitar, Jesse Perlman, born and bred of LA, with ‘tones that can melt steel,’ say his bandmates. On keys, Edward James. And on trumpet, Gabe Steiner.