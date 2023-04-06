"The Marriage of Figaro" Preview

press release: Join Madison Opera for a free digital preview of The Marriage of Figaro, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a presentation on Mozart, the history of his opera, and Madison Opera’s production. Watch live on April 6 at 7pm Central and have the chance to ask questions; after that, the preview will remain online to watch whenever you want.

Find it on YouTube. After the livestream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.