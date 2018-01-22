press release: Sustain Dane believes our personal stories provide meaning and inspire change to address the urgent needs of our region.

In collaboration with community partners and residents, Sustain Dane is excited to welcome The Megaphone.

This powerful community platform provides a space and tools to unearth and share the stories of individuals and communities from different backgrounds, races, age, gender and geographies that want to change and inspire others for a more sustainable and inclusive region.

We want your story to be heard loud and clear! You're invited to participate in The Megaphone storytelling workshop series and StorySlam.