The Memory Project: Faces of Joy

First Floor, J5/1 corridor, through 1/30.

press release: We welcome you to this exhibit of portraits showing the faces of 70 Syrian children living in a refugee camp on the border of Syria and Jordan. All of these portraits were created by American teenagers in high school advanced art classes. The art students studied photos of the Syrian children to create paintings and drawings, which were then delivered to the Syrian children as gifts. We are now displaying replicas of these special portraits to promote international friendship and kindness and to celebrate our shared humanity.