The Minotaurs, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Action Chief
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Free.
media release:
The Minotaurs (closing it out)
https://theminotaurs.bandcamp.com/
The Minotaurs are a garage rock trio from Madison
Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends (Learning Curve Records) Big riffs and strange stories straight outta Milwaukee, members of Coliseum & Trophy Wives. Melvins adjacent, arena rock for smartasses and malcontents.
https://neutronfriends.bandcamp.com/
Action Chief is both mysterious and enigmatic, and they are also opening.