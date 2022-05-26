The Minotaurs, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Action Chief

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free.

media release:

The Minotaurs (closing it out)

https://theminotaurs.bandcamp.com/

The Minotaurs are a garage rock trio from Madison

Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends (Learning Curve Records) Big riffs and strange stories straight outta Milwaukee, members of Coliseum & Trophy Wives. Melvins adjacent, arena rock for smartasses and malcontents.

https://neutronfriends.bandcamp.com/

Action Chief is both mysterious and enigmatic, and they are also opening.

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Music
608-251-9964
