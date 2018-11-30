The Miseducation of Cameron Post

press release: USA | 91 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Desiree Akhavan

Fri November 30 | 8:30 PM; Sat December 1 | 6:00 PM

In 1993 after teenage Cameron is caught in the backseat of a car with the prom queen, she is sent away to a treatment center in a remote area called God's Promise. While she is being subjected to questionable gay conversion therapies, she bonds with some fellow residents as they pretend to go along with the process while waiting to be released.

"A humble, poignant, and extremely touching coming-of-age drama that unfolds like a seriocomic 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest'" -David Ehrlich (IndieWire)