The Monarch Butterfly, Citizen Science & Conservation
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Evenings with Audubon: "The monarch butterfly, citizen science, and conservation"
Tuesday, October 15, 7:00 pm,Goodman Community Center,149 Waubesa St., Madison
The monarch butterfly has experienced huge population declines in the past two decades, driving the need for more data on their habitat and habitat use across the breeding ground, as well as the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Learn about how citizen science programs have helped collect quality data about monarchs and their habitat, what data gaps still exist, and about a number of programs that help you get involved.
About the Speaker: Jennifer Thieme is the Regional Monitoring Coordinator at the Monarch Joint Venture. She engages conservation staff and citizen scientists in gathering data on monarchs and their habitat throughout the Midwest. Jennifer received her Masters of Science from The Ohio State University and has spent over a decade working for conservation organizations in the Midwest, with a focus on grassland and savanna systems.