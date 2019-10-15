The Monarch Butterfly, Citizen Science & Conservation

press release: Evenings with Audubon: "The monarch butterfly, citizen science, and conservation"

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00 pm,Goodman Community Center,149 Waubesa St., Madison

The monarch butterfly has experienced huge population declines in the past two decades, driving the need for more data on their habitat and habitat use across the breeding ground, as well as the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Learn about how citizen science programs have helped collect quality data about monarchs and their habitat, what data gaps still exist, and about a number of programs that help you get involved.