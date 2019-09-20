The Moth GrandSLAM

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

(2018 pick) Host Estaban Touma emcees this mother of all storytelling events featuring 10 winners of monthly Madison StorySLAM events sharing five-minute monologues using the prompt “worlds collide.” Storytellers include Nestor Gomez, Rosita González, James Gordon, Linda Hedenblad, Charlie Kojis, Danika Laine, Cody Lundquist, Patti McNamee-Rosenberg, Ted Olds and Haywood Simmons.

press release: 6:30pm Doors Open | 7:30pm Stories Begin

Price: $27

