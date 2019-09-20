The Moth GrandSLAM

× Expand Jae Yi for The Moth R. Eric Thomas performs at a past Moth event.

(2018 pick) Host Estaban Touma emcees this mother of all storytelling events featuring 10 winners of monthly Madison StorySLAM events sharing five-minute monologues using the prompt “worlds collide.” Storytellers include Nestor Gomez, Rosita González, James Gordon, Linda Hedenblad, Charlie Kojis, Danika Laine, Cody Lundquist, Patti McNamee-Rosenberg, Ted Olds and Haywood Simmons.

press release: 6:30pm Doors Open | 7:30pm Stories Begin

Price : $27

Lineup TBA.