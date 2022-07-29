media release: After a two-year hiatus, Middleton Players Theatre is excited to announce its Summer 2022 production of The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. The basic plot: June is an ingenue who can't pay the rent and is threatened by her evil landlord. Will the handsome leading man come to the rescue?

Direction and Music Direction by Thomas J. Kasdorf

Choreography by Sara Bartlett and Megan Pohl

July 29, 30 & August 5, 6 at 7:30pm; July 31 & August 7 at 2:00pm; Middleton High School’s Black Box Theater

Tickets $15 - $25. Seating is General Admission *All audience members will be required to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination.