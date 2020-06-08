ONLINE: The Nature Fix

press release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch writing workshops were so popular in May, we're continuing the series in June!

The online writing workshops are held in partnership with Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center. Each class has a specific day and time, but can serve as either a "one-time" or ongoing series, depending on your schedule and interest level.

The original classes were funded by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy as part of our 25th Anniversary celebration. For the workshop series to continue, we are charging $10 per workshop to help sustain the series. RSVP here for link.

The Nature Fix: Mondays 4:00 - 5:30 PM

From The Nature Fix: “From forest trails in Korea, to islands in Finland, to eucalyptus groves in California, Florence Williams investigates the science behind nature’s positive effects on the brain. Delving into brand-new research, she uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and strengthen our relationships. As our modern lives shift dramatically indoors, these ideas – and the answers they yield – are more urgent than ever.” In this ongoing 'conversation' of book discussion and nature poetry writing class, we will first take a look at the profound new observations made by researchers, journalists, and leaders in the ‘reconnect to nature’ movement as they, and so many others, redefine our modern need for nature experience. We will then discuss how nature writing, specifically the process of creating nature poetry, can offer an efficient and effective practice for regularly finding our own ‘nature fix’ for the sake of overall well-being.