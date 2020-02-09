press release: With partial funding from an artist development grant from the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Chris Rottmayer will present his fourth DMA recital. A series of original compositions inspired by a journey through the night, and paired with famous paintings chosen to represent different stages of the night, The Nocturnes Project will take the listener on a journey into and through the real and surreal.

The ensemble:

Chris Rottmayer- Piano

John Christensen- Bass

Matt Endres- Drumset

Russ Johnson- Trumpet/Flugethorn

Kaleigh Acord- Violin

James Waldo- Cello

Featuring Rob Dz, spoken word artist

8pm, Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, UW Mead-Witter School of Music