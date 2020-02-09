The Nocturnes Project
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: With partial funding from an artist development grant from the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Chris Rottmayer will present his fourth DMA recital. A series of original compositions inspired by a journey through the night, and paired with famous paintings chosen to represent different stages of the night, The Nocturnes Project will take the listener on a journey into and through the real and surreal.
The ensemble:
Chris Rottmayer- Piano
John Christensen- Bass
Matt Endres- Drumset
Russ Johnson- Trumpet/Flugethorn
Kaleigh Acord- Violin
James Waldo- Cello
Featuring Rob Dz, spoken word artist
8pm, Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, UW Mead-Witter School of Music