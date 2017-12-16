press release: Dance Wisconsin presents the Nutcracker Ballet. This year Dance Wisconsin celebrates 41 years of presenting various Nutcracker Ballets. From the humble beginnings in 1977 the show has grown and flourished under the direction of Jo Jean Retrum.

Show times are Saturday, December 16, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 17, 2016 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be availabel later this fall at www.uniontheater.wisc.edu. Performances are in the Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall.