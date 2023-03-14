The Other Washburn Observatory: The Student Observatory, 1879-1960

press release: Lecture by Dr. Jim Lattis, Director of UW Space Place.

Often forgotten in the history of UW's Washburn Observatory is the Student Observatory, which has served many roles and is still engaged in active astronomical research at the age of nearly 150 years! This talk will examine its origins, the telescopes it has been home to, and the scientific research carried out there up until its removal from the UW campus in 1960 followed by a brief look at its new roles.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening: https://www.youtube.com/user/uwspaceplace. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.