press release: Sun Prairie High School Productions will present the Tony® Award-winning musical THE PAJAMA GAME, November 9-18 at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center. Over 100 high school students and staff comprise the cast, crew, and pit orchestra of this classic musical which overflows with pajamas, love, singing and conflicts between the labor union and the management. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on Richard Bissell’s novel, “7 ½ Cents,” THE PAJAMA GAME tells the story of Babe (played by Erin Milleville), a feisty employee representative who finds her match in the pajama shop superintendent, Sid (played by Mitchell Nadolski).

The story centers around the seven-and-a-half-cents-per- hour raise the Sleep Tite Pajama Co factory workers are demanding to keep their salaries comparable with other garment-workers’ pay. Sid pushes both himself and the workers hard in order to prove himself to the owner, but a visit by the union grievances committee in the form of lovely-but-tough Babe brings out his soft, romantic side. Despite their love, Babe warns Sid that the turmoil between the union and the management will cause problems for them too, and Sid has to juggle his job, his heart, and his conscience to find a solution that will solve everything.

“The Pajama Game has a romantic feel and a fun, playful look, but it’s really filled with heartache,” explains director Marsha Heuer. “Not to say it’s sad, by any means. It’s the longing for love, happiness, equality, and fair wages that gives the show such timelessness and urgency. And the music is some the best we have from the end of the Golden Age. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the show and hum along, but still watch a young workforce fight for things we still strive to find today.”

Background:

Bright and riotously funny, this fast-paced, frisky tale received two Tony® Awards for the 2006 production, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography. This must-see musical has also received seven Drama Desk Award nominations, as well as eight Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. The original 1954 production of THE PAJAMA GAME was the winner of three 1955 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Choreography and Featured Actress in a Musical.

“Its exuberance and spontaneity make the entire theater crackle with energy,” exclaims Variety. “Hilarious and exciting,” declares NY Magazine. “THE PAJAMA GAME jumps with joy,” proclaims USA Today.

The high-energy score of THE PAJAMA GAME, by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, brims with popular hits and musical theater standards such as “Hey There,” “Steam Heat” and the hilarious “Hernando’s Hideaway.”

The original production of THE PAJAMA GAME had successful pre-Broadway runs in New Haven and Boston, and opened to great reviews at the St. James Theatre in New York on May 13, 1954. The performance starred John Raitt as Sid Sorokin, Janis Paige as Babe Williams, Eddie Foy Jr. as Hines and Carol Haney as Gladys. The show closed in 1956 after 1,063 performances, becoming only the eighth musical in Broadway history to run over one thousand performances.

In 1957 Warner Bros. released a film version starring John Raitt, Doris Day, Eddie Foy Jr. and Carol Haney. Directed by George Abbott and Stanley Donen, with screenplay written by Abbott and Richard Bissell, the film launched the career of Shirley MacLaine, who had been Haney’s understudy in the on-stage production.

THE PAJAMA GAME was revived on Broadway in 1973 with Hal Linden, Barbara McNair, and Cab Calloway as Hines. The musical was revived again in 2006 starring Harry Connick Jr. and Kelli O’Hara which took Broadway by storm with a sold out, smash hit run, earning two Tony® Award wins and nine nominations.

The creative team includes George Abbott (author/director), Richard Pike Bissell (author), and Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (music and lyrics). The original Broadway cast recording was produced by Columbia Records.

Sun Prairie High School Performances:

Friday, Nov 9 at 7pm

Saturday, Nov 10 at 7pm

Sunday, Nov 11 at 2pm

Friday, Nov 16 at 7pm

Saturday, Nov 17 at 7pm

Sunday, Nov 18 at 2pm

Tickets:

Advance tickets are $12 for adults ($14 at the door), $8 for seniors (55+) and students ($10 at the door). Patrons can purchase advance tickets online at www.SPperformingarts.org or by calling (608) 834-6848. The Box Office, located inside the Sun Prairie High School, will be open for doors sales one hour prior to each performance.

Production Staff:

Producer: Amy Frank

Director: Marsha Heuer

Music Director: Kelsey Odorizzi

Choreography: Marsha Heuer

Set Design: Rob Wagner

Set Build: Tim McCarthy

Scenic Arts/Props: Lindsey Hoel-Neds

Costumes: Sharon White

Lighting: Maddy Werschem

Sound: Kyle Spradling/Jamesen Alighieri

Pit Orchestra Director: Steve Sveum