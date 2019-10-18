The Peanut Butter Falcon

press release: USA | 97 minutes | PG-13 | Dir. Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, a man who has Down Syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally.

"Though the plot of this mismatched-buddies drama may feel overly familiar, the bold casting and watery setting prvide a welcome edginess that enhances the inevitable sweetness, making it genuine," - Jeffrey M. Anderson, Common Sense Media