ONLINE: The Physics of Plasma

press release: Physics is the study of how things move, how they push and pull on each other, and how they exchange energy. In this Badger Talk, Mike will focus on plasmas: what they are, where they can be found, and what we can do with them. Audience members will be entertained and amazed by fun, fast-paced demonstrations of various plasma devices, including a plasma globe, plasma rocket, Van de Graaff generator, Jacobs ladder, and Tesla coils.

Recommended for ages 6 and up. Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Mike Randall is the former Senior Outreach Administrator and a volunteer for University of Wisconsin’s Wonders of Physics program. He has over ten years’ experience as a researcher in aerospace, military and industry; and over twenty years in formal and informal education, emphasizing science, technology, engineering. and mathematics. For the past sixteen years, he has been involved with a variety of educational robotics programs as an educator, team mentor, judge and referee. In 2017, he and his wife Tara founded The Physics Experience to continue providing quality physics educational programming across the U.S.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.