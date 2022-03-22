× Expand Dean van Meer The musical "The Prom" comes to Madison in March 2022 as part of the Broadway at Overture series.

7:30 pm on 3/22-24, 8 pm on 3/25, 2 & 8 pm on 3/26 and 1 & 6:30 pm, 3/27.

press release: Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as “smart and big-hearted” while The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, “It’s comic gold!”

THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (“Mean Girls,” “The Book of Mormon”), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin”), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (“Elf”) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

