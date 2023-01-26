× Expand Johanna Austin A person leaning on a unicycle “The Quiet Hours” is devised and performed by Kevin Flanagan.

media release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend “The Quiet Hours” on Thursday, January 26, at 8:00 pm and Saturday, January 28, at 7:00 pm.

“The Quiet Hours” is about the time we spend in our heads dreaming of and dreading the events of our lives. Whether it be reliving moments from our past or creating scenarios in the future, this precarious space is playfully and cautiously occupied with a unicycle, some sticks, and an artist. This piece explores themes of life, grief, and the space before death. “The Quiet Hours” is devised and performed by Kevin Flanagan.

Tickets range from $12 - $30 for this seated show and can be purchased online:

https://madisoncircusspace. com/event/the-quiet-hours/

This full length solo show is the product of the Madison Circus Space artist in residence program. This residency, the only of its kind in Wisconsin, offers circus professionals and pre-professionals self-directed training time to develop skills in a supportive, safe, community-oriented environment, and to further the creative development of performance projects. Residents have use of studio space, access to equipment, and use of the space for performances. Residents are expected to offer workshops/classes to engage community members in their art-making, and the residency culminates in a public sharing. Kevin will be offering workshops at Madison Circus Space with his partner and fellow artist in residence, Sierra Rhoades Nicholls. More information about these workshops can be founds at: https://madisoncircusspace. com/class/guest-workshops- with-sierra-rhoades-nicholls- and-kevin-flanagan

About the Artist

Kevin Flanagan (he/him) is a contemporary circus artist based out of Ithaca, NY. He specializes in the use of circus to create meaningful experiences for audiences and as a narrative device to enhance storytelling. Kevin graduated from the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus in June of 2021. Since graduation, he can be found performing in events and shows such as ABCirque’s Firebird, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fred Garbo Inflatable Theatre Co., Alterra, Le Nouveau Sud, Activate Entertainment, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, The International Jugglers Association, and many more. Find out more about him and his work at kevinflanagancircus.com

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 16 public activities per month. To date, the organization has raised $995,000 of their $1 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com