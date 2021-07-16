The Radio Play Disaster

media release: Self-proclaimed genius Harlan Bean is ready to make history with his science-fiction radio masterpiece Battle of the Planets. But when the broadcast is in the hands of an ambitious actress with her own vision for her character, several terrified last-minute replacements jumping in, and a disgruntled sound engineer out for revenge, the mayhem in the studio makes an alien invasion look like a piece of cake. Radio goes hilariously off the rails in this flexible piece.

July 16 @ 6:45pm and July 17 @2:30pm and 6:45pm, Verona Area Community Theater, 103 Lincoln St, Verona, WI 53595

This production will take place outdoors at the VACT Building. In case of inclement weather we will move the production indoors.