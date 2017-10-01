The Raging Grannies

Google Calendar - The Raging Grannies - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Raging Grannies - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Raging Grannies - 2017-10-01 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Raging Grannies - 2017-10-01 15:00:00

press release:

Join us for an afternoon of powerful music and stories of hope and healing from Chaplain Julia and the Women of the Project - including an Art Show and Sale!  Refreshments provided.

Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project is a weekly support group for women leaving the Dane County Jail and meets weekly at St. John’s • Visit backyardmosaicwomensproject.org for more information. You can also find the Raging Grannies of Madison and Backyard Mosaic Women’s Project on Facebook.

St. John's Lutheran Church 322 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
