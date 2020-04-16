The Realistic Joneses
Madison Theatre Guild
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Madison Theatre Guild: 7:30 pm on 4/16-18 & 22-24 and 2 pm, 4/19 & 25, Bartell Theatre. $20.
press release: By Will Eno; directed by Suzan Kurry
Funny, moving, and weird, The Realistic Joneses presents a young couple, John and Pony Jones, who end up moving next door to the older Jennifer and Bob Jones, no relation. Slowly, the two couples learn they share much more than a last name.
