Madison Theatre Guild: 7:30 pm on 4/16-18 & 22-24 and 2 pm, 4/19 & 25, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: By Will Eno; directed by Suzan Kurry

Funny, moving, and weird, The Realistic Joneses presents a young couple, John and Pony Jones, who end up moving next door to the older Jennifer and Bob Jones, no relation. Slowly, the two couples learn they share much more than a last name.