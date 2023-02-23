The Rebel Women of Mathematics

press release: In celebration of Black History Month, discover incredible women of color who changed the world of mathematics forever. Join Dr. Talithia Williams, groundbreaking professor, author, host of the PBS series NOVA Wonders, renowned TED speaker and passionate STEM/STEAM advocate, for an inside look at how women of color turned the male-dominated world of math upside down.

From rocket scientists and code breakers to computer programmers and data scientists, discover the inspiring stories of more than 30 real women who fought through obstacles and shattered stereotypes to fearlessly pursue their dreams. Come ready to open your mind to the endless possibilities of a STEM education and to “STEMpower” others to trailblaze new paths in math and science.