media release: Live theater returns to the Opera House! The Galena Shakespeare Festival presents this original play based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet — The Rest Is Silence?? A Play About Being And Not Being. The play will be performed on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 20 at 2 PM. Tickets will go on sale for Friends of the MPOH starting July 1 and tickets will go on sale for the general public on July 15. Advance tickets range from $20-$25 and are $12 for students (excluding VIP orchestra and box seats). Ticket prices will increase by $5 on the day of the show.

Tickets for Friday at 7:30 PM

Tickets for Saturday at 7:30 PM

Tickets for Sunday at 2:00 PM

Ophelia is having a VERY bad day. Her dad is controlling, her boyfriend is crazy, and now she’s DEAD. And apparently there’s an afterlife. Things seem like they just can’t get any worse…

But when Ophelia finds out they double-booked her grave – and with a JESTER – she realizes there really IS something rotten in the state of Denmark. And it’s her new co-star.

What dreams may come while they wait for someone – ANYONE – to explain what Death is all about? Who knows! There wasn’t a handbook in the coffin.

But even in the face of Infinite Silence, this odd couple of comic corpses discover the power and hope of Infinite Jest.

So join us for a stiff drink with two of Shakespeare’s most famous stiffs. You’ll laugh yourself to death.