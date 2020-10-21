The Rev. James C. Wright Human Rights Award

press release: Equal Opportunities Commission is now seeking nominations for the Annual Reverend James C. Wright Human Rights Award. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the normal timeline for processing of the Rev. Wright Award was placed in hold until now. Nominations are due by Oct 31st, 2020 and the award will be presented at the Common Council Meeting in December 2020. The award honors the late Reverend James C. Wright who served as Executive Director of the Equal Opportunities Commission from its inception in 1968 until his retirement in 1992. The award is given to an individual who best exemplifies Rev. Wright’s dedication and compassion for civil and human rights and conducts their daily life consistent with these values.

Nominees should share Rev. Wright's dedication to and compassion for civil or human rights and conduct their daily life consistent with these values. Recipients may be an adult, youth, or organization in the Madison Metropolitan area whose work has impacted the City of Madison. They must be or have been actively involved in providing leadership in grassroots-type effort(s) that is/are related to civil or human rights. Award nominee(s) must have demonstrated a long-term commitment to civil or human rights in the Madison community or elsewhere as well as a commitment and dedication to treating people with respect and dignity.

For additional information, award criteria, and nomination forms. Please contact: city of Madison Department of Civil Rights Tel (608)266-4910 Email: dcr@cityofmadison.com.