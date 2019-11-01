press release: Fri. Nov. 1, 6:30 pm First Unitarian Society (800 Univ. Bay Dr.) Screening of the documentary, The River and the Wall – Part of the First Friday Film Series! Conservation filmmaker, Ben Masters, realizes the urgency of documenting the last remaining wilderness in Texas as the threat of new border wall construction looms ahead. Masters recruits NatGeo Explorer, Filipe DeAndrade, ornithologist, Heather Mackey, river guide, Austin Alvarado, and conservationist, Jay Kleberg, to join him on the two-and-a-half-month journey down 1,200 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. As the wilderness gives way to the more populated and heavily trafficked Lower Rio Grande Valley, they come face-to-face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters. Preceded by a free community meal at 5:45 pm. A family friendly film we also be shown simultaneously. Info? timc@fusmadison.org