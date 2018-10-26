press release: Join WUD Film, WUD Performing Arts Committee, and live shadow cast Velvet Darkness for a one-night only special presentation of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975) at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall!

UK/USA | 100 min | R | HD Projection | Dir. Jim Sharman

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is an “erotic nightmare beyond any measure.” Relive Richard O’Brien’s sinfully twisted salute to horror, sci-fi, B-movies and rock music- a “sensual daydream to treasure forever” – starring Tim Curry (in his classic gender-bending performance), Barry Bostwick, and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon. Do the “Time Warp” and sing “Hot Patootie” with live Madison shadow cast Velvet Darkness - one night only at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall!

Audience participation is more than welcome, and costumes are encouraged. However, for the sake of the cast and crew the following items will NOT be allowed in the theater: rice, toast, hot dogs, squirt guns, lighters, or open flames, food or drink of any kind. Items that are welcome are playing cards, toilet paper, party hats, noisemakers, newspapers, and flashlights.

Doors open at 9:15pm, pre-show starts at 9:45pm and the film begins at 10pm. Prop bags will be available for purchase.