ONLINE: The Role of Student Debt in Capitalism

press release: More and more students around the country are taking on crippling debts for the chance at a better life. Entire generations are facing exponentially rising tuition prices at the same time as dwindling job prospects. This is clearly unsustainable, but why is it the case? What role does credit serve in the American economy today? And how does this effect the working class in the long term? Discussion led by Simone Doing, come and join in a interesting conversation in this event of the Marxist Student Association and the International Marxist Tendency.

