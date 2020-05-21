ONLINE: The Roots of Architecture & Photography

press release: Join us for a fascinating online presentation with Mike Rebholz, an architectural photographer, as he takes us through an illustrated tracing of the roots of photography and architecture.

Mike will use photographs from different time periods to illustrate how photography responded to architecture and how much of the experience of architecture has come to be defined by the use of photography to illustrate buildings.

As a side excursion, he will also explore how photography has come to define architecture in terms of archaeology. Reserve your spot today!

Lectures & Seminars
