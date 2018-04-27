The Sacrifice

press release:

Sweden | 1986 | DCP | 145 min. | Swedish with English subtitles

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky; Cast: Erland Josephson, Susan Fleetwood, Allan Edwall

Told with astonishing, unforgettable visuals and a remarkable sound design, Tarkovsky’s final film concerns an isolated family who must face the news of an impending apocalypse. In exile from the Soviet Union and working in Scandinavia, Tarkovsky’s lyrical swan song features notable contributions from Ingmar Bergman’s faithful collaborators like actor Josephson, Sven Nykvist (cinematography) and Owe Svensson (sound design). New 4K DCP!

Tarkovsky in 4K!

Ingmar Bergman called Andrei Tarkovsky “the greatest of them all” and marveled at the Russian director’s ability to move “with such naturalness in the room of dreams.” Join us as we present three of the master’s greatest films, each forays into Tarkovsky’s unique brand of fantasy and science-fiction, in newly remastered 4K DCPs. As difficult to completely understand as they are impossible to resist, this one-of-a-kind dreamscape artist made films as close to pure cinematic poetry as any ever made.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.