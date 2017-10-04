press release:

Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center hosts 'The Science Behind Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention & Brain Health' October 4

Dr. Martha Clare Morris, an authority on nutrition and aging and the creator of the MIND diet for healthy brain aging, will offer her keynote address, “Nutrition and Dementia: The MIND Trial,” at the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Annual Fall Lecture, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 5:00-8:00 p.m. on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. This free event is designed to educate the community on recent findings in the study of healthy aging, brain health, and Alzheimer’s disease prevention.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., a Healthy Aging Resource Fair will feature representatives from the UW Health Learning Kitchen, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the Alzheimer’s Association, and a number of other service organizations and resources for patients with dementia and their families and caregivers. The public talks will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the keynote address by Dr. Morris. Additional speakers include Dr. Heather Johnson, UW Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, and Dr. Jill Barnes, UW Department of Kinesiology. Carol Koby, host of the radio programs “All About Living” and “Living Minutes” on HANK AM 1550 and 97.7 FM, will emcee the event.

Dr. Morris is professor of epidemiology, director of the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging and the MIND Center for Brain Health, and Assistant Provost of Community Research at Rush University in Chicago. She has more than 20 years of experience studying risk factors in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and other health problems of older persons. She is the lead creator of the MIND diet for healthy brain aging, principal investigator of a multi-center randomized trial of the MIND diet to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and author of the book Diet for the MIND.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but it is appreciated. Health care professionals can earn continuing education credit through the event. For registration, event details, and parking, visit our website.