ONLINE: The Sessions
to
Madison Choro Ensemble
media release: The Sessions Music/ Auction Livestream from North Street Cabaret.
Three excellent bands: Darren Sterud Jazz Trio 6pm : The Madison Choro Ensemble 7:30pm : Tani Diakite 9pm : will play one-hour sets, with live ending for each auction item happening between sets.
Common Wealth Development will be the sole beneficiary.
Auction Items (Bid at https://www.32auctions.com/
1. $700 -- 2 nights in suite w / parking at The Indigo Hotel
2. $450 --Two hour recording Session at Audio for the Arts
3. $350 value-- 2 nights at Terra Cottages in Ellison Bay, Door Co
4. $200 --Stateline Distillery Tour/ Tasting for 10 with owner John
5. $285 Value- Helen Klebesedal Print “Maid of Bedlam I”
6. $250--1 90-minute Robinia Courtyard pod stay + one drink each
7. $500 value one hour house/backyard concert with Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner
7a. $500 value one hour house/backyard concert with the No Name String Band
8. $300 --value- 3 course dinner for four with tequila. At Eldorado Grille
9. $150 value ---Dinner for 6 at Lao Laan-Xang Atwood 1 drink included
10. "Cosa Boutique Gift Basket" valued at $200
11. $125-- A variety case of Restoration Ciders
12. $100 gift Certificate Capitol Tattoo
13. $80 value Show for four and a cocktail – North Street Cabaret
14. $100 Hair product assortment
15. $75 total- $$$ John Prine sideman Jason Wilber autographed CDs(2) and $25 Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier gift certificate and $50 gift certificate Schwa Tailor Shop