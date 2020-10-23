ONLINE: The Sessions

× Expand Madison Choro Ensemble

media release: The Sessions Music/ Auction Livestream from North Street Cabaret.

Three excellent bands: Darren Sterud Jazz Trio 6pm : The Madison Choro Ensemble 7:30pm : Tani Diakite 9pm : will play one-hour sets, with live ending for each auction item happening between sets.

Common Wealth Development will be the sole beneficiary.

Auction Items (Bid at https://www.32auctions.com/ thesessions):

1. $700 -- 2 nights in suite w / parking at The Indigo Hotel

2. $450 --Two hour recording Session at Audio for the Arts

3. $350 value-- 2 nights at Terra Cottages in Ellison Bay, Door Co

4. $200 --Stateline Distillery Tour/ Tasting for 10 with owner John

5. $285 Value- Helen Klebesedal Print “Maid of Bedlam I”

6. $250--1 90-minute Robinia Courtyard pod stay + one drink each

7. $500 value one hour house/backyard concert with Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner

7a. $500 value one hour house/backyard concert with the No Name String Band

8. $300 --value- 3 course dinner for four with tequila. At Eldorado Grille

9. $150 value ---Dinner for 6 at Lao Laan-Xang Atwood 1 drink included

10. "Cosa Boutique Gift Basket" valued at $200

11. $125-- A variety case of Restoration Ciders

12. $100 gift Certificate Capitol Tattoo

13. $80 value Show for four and a cocktail – North Street Cabaret

14. $100 Hair product assortment

15. $75 total- $$$ John Prine sideman Jason Wilber autographed CDs(2) and $25 Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier gift certificate and $50 gift certificate Schwa Tailor Shop