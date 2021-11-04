The Skin of Our Teeth

La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Will civilization survive? That is the question at the center of Thornton Wilder’s classic comedic parable, The Skin of Our Teeth. Written in the shadow of World War II, Wilder’s play continues to be topical today, reminding us that the stability of our world is directly tied to our attention to it.  

Date and time: 11/4-6, 7pm, La Follette High School Auditorium, 702 Pflaum Road

Tickets: $10 adults/$7 students; available at:  https://lafollette.ludus.com

