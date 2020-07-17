7 Doors / 8 Show / $10.

press release: Singer/songwriters Lily and Anthony Nguyen are the leading members of local Tennessee pop band, The Smoky Nights. Although the husband-wife duo are originally from Wisconsin, The Smoky Nights formed in Cookeville, Tennessee, in late 2015. They began as a cover band playing shows at local bars and events, and slowly developed their original style - a fresh and interesting blend of soul, pop, folk, and R&B music that combines guitar, mandolin, & violin with catchy harmonies and hooks.

21+ (unless accompanied by a parent or guardian)