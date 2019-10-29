The Spice Box

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Back by popular demand! Huma Siddiqui of White Jasmine will be here to demonstrate how to use spices in everyday cooking for easy, healthy meals. This class will include a demonstration and sampling of the following dishes: Menu - Mediterranean Delight: Mediterranean Chicken with spices and fresh spinach Couscous with garbanazo beans and green onions Registration is required! Space is limited. Please call 266-6300 or register online at madisonpubliclibrary.org See www.whitejasmine.com for more information

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6300
